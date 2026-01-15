'Harry Potter' TV series roped in Hans Zimmer for score

Hans Zimmer to produce 'Harry Potter' TV show’s score

As Harry Potter is in the works, the HBO series has roped in legendary composer Hans Zimmer and his company, Bleeding Fingers Music, for the show's score.



The German composer has a wildly popular reputation in the industry for his work, having composed scores for over 500 films and series.

But the TV show Hans is set to work on is one of the biggest shows of this decade, a reboot of the mega-hit film series that starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and others.

Amid this, the music producer, along with his co-composer Kara Talve and Anže Rozman, said, “The musical legacy of Harry Potter is a touch point for composers everywhere, and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude."

"The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman do not take lightly. Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before.”

It is worth noting that John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat composed the score for the Harry Potter film series.

The Harry Potter TV show is expected to drop on HBO Max in 2027.