Brian Austin Green says THIS relationship left him feeling 'not good enough'

Brian Austin Green opens up about secret romance that made him 'insecure'

Brian Austin Green has broken his silence about his secret ’90s romance with Martin star Tichina Arnold.

Brian talked about the romance in the latest episode of the Funny Knowing You podcast.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, shared that they met while "working together" and "got along really well."

"Hip-hop was my world. I was doing hip-hop clubs. I was going to all the places where hip-hop was existing. … You usually date the people that you’re around. So, of course, I was dating majority Black women at the time because we had common interests," he said.

However, he became "insecure" when Arnold was "very clear on day one" that no one "could know" about them "fooling around."

"I was in my early 20s. I was living in a culture that wasn’t accepting of me. But there was no way to get out of it because that was just where my brain and my heart were," he reflected.

"I have someone who I’m attracted to who’s telling me, like, 'You can’t tell anybody,'" the actor continued. "I think, for me, it really triggered something like, 'Oh, OK. I’m not good enough for any of this. You don’t even want your friends to know that you’re hanging out with me.'"

Later, when Brian had made a "subconscious switch" to not consider them in a "real relationship," Arnold reached a point where she was ok with going public.

But that difference in their opinions didn’t ruin their dynamic and the duo are still friends.

"That’s my girl. I will always have her back. She has always had my back," Brian said.

Brian Austin Green went on to marry Megan Fox in 2010 and the couple split in 2021. He welcomed sons Noah, Bodhi, Journey witht he Transformers star. He's alos dad to Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Zane with fiancée Sharna Burgess.