'Andrew leaving one mansion to go to another mansion'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will move out of the Royal Lodge in February, reported The Telegraph on Thursday, referring to a report.

The younger brother of King Charles is leaving his royal residence after the monarch stripped him of his remaining royal titles last year.

The Telegraph reported that renovations on the former prince’s new home appeared to be in full swing as Andrew prepares to move out of the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Great Park estate.

The outlet reported that the sighting of a removal van outside Andrew’s home of more than 20 years has sparked speculation that he may move out imminently.

The Telegraph report comes a day after a report said that upgradation work on Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's rumored Marsh Farm home is underway.

According to express.co.uk, photographs taken at Marsh Farm home appear to show an engineer from Sky VIP installing a very modern upgrade to the once run-down farmhouse.

However, royal family has not confirmed that Marsh Farm will be Andrew's next home.

Multiple reports claimed that the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will move into Marsh Farm as early as the end of this month, and before his 66th birthday on February 19.

It has also been claimed that Andrew will not move into Marsh Farm straight away, and will instead spend time in an even smaller property on the Sandringham Estate first.

Meanwhile, commenting on The Telegraph report, anti-monarchy group, Republic, said on X " "Andrew leaving one mansion to go to another mansion. Not a punishment"

Action was initiated against the former Duke of York over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.