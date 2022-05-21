 
Saturday May 21, 2022
Lahore

UET holds symposium

By Our Correspondent
May 21, 2022

LAHORE:The Department of Chemistry, UET, Lahore organised a one-day symposium “Advances in Interdisciplinary Sciences” here on Friday. Speakers from academia and industry addressed the symposium and threw light on the theme. A large number of faculty members and students attended the symposium.

