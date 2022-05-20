Minister hopes for cut in Haj expenses

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said on Thursday he hoped the Haj expenses this year would be brought down.
Talking to this scribe by phone, he said he visited Saudi Arabia recently and held talks with the officials there in a bid to cut the charges to be incurred on Haj.
The minister expressed the optimism that the Haj expenses which had been estimated to be Rs9,49,000 would be reduced.
Explaining his point, he said he personally visited the buildings which were to be acquired for rent for pilgrims and hoped that pilgrims would get better facilities.
The minister said the Saudi government would unveil the Haj policy within a week and equal treatment for all states was expected in the policy.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived at Egyptian Naval Headquarters where he...
ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of Islamabad High Court on Thursday raised objections on the petition filed by Umar...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Convenor Dr Khalid...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi presented the report of its performance to NAB Chairman...
ISLAMABAD: A research study conducted by Pakistan-based media watchdog Freedom Network in cooperation with DW...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said the government was making all-out efforts to...
Comments