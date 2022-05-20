Bush condemns ‘unjustified’ Iraq invasion; he meant Ukraine

TEXAS: In a Freudian slip, former US president George W Bush described the invasion of Iraq as "brutal" and "unjustified". He immediately corrected himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, foreign media reported.
Bush made this verbal faux pas while speaking in Dallas, criticising Russia's political system.
"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq," Bush said, before correcting himself and shaking his head. "I mean, of Ukraine." He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter.
In 2003, when Bush was the president, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found. The prolonged conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.
Bush's remarks quickly went viral on social media, gathering over six million views on Twitter alone. An Iraqi journalist commented on the video saying, “the unfair invasion of Iraq by the George W Bush is coming back to haunt him.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said he would tell the date of Islamabad march...
ISLAMABAD: Former attorney-general of Pakistan Irfan Qadir has said that the Supreme Court can’t monitor the...
ISLAMABAD: With recommendations to abolish the allocation of discretionary funding of Rs70 billion through...
"We will be happy if the government is dissolved," says senior PPP leader
LAHORE: Former foreign minister and ticket holder of PTI from Kasur Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali breathed his last on...
Total imports fell by four percent month-on-month to $6.0 billion in April, while exports rose three percent to $3.154...
Comments