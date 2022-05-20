Towards unrest

This refers to the news report, ‘Army men’s families also to join Islamabad march: Imran Khan’ (May 19). What type of a leader who knows the fact that the country’s economy is in shambles tries to create more trouble for the government instead of offering help? It is now quite clear that Khan only wants to be in a position of authority.
Encouraging people to create unrest does not show loyalty towards the country and its people. Is this selfishness, or does he feel pain for the people of the country who have been hit by rising costs of living and inflation and for whom there is no respite in sight for now?
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
