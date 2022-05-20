 
Friday May 20, 2022
Newspost

Power outages

May 20, 2022

There has been a surge in electricity loadshedding since last month. In this scorching heat, it is impossible to carry out our daily chores without electricity. The country is witnessing an extreme heatwave, and instead of providing relief to the people, the authorities have turned a blind eye to their complaints.

Why is Pakistan witnessing an increase in power outages? Who is at fault here?

Khalid Rehman

Islamabad

