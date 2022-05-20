‘Telecom sector needs to upgrade’

KARACHI: IT minister Amin-ul-Haque on Thursday said the telecom sector needed to upgrade its infrastructure to improve quality of services in the country.

“Telecom companies should now play their role for gradation in urban areas as they are being provided providing 90-95 percent subsidy for provision of mobile services and broadband in un-served and under-served areas,” Haque said.

Talking to a delegation of Telenor Group, Haque said for the process of digitalisation, it’s essential to address public grievances and expand networking while the ministry was working to remove obstacles and enhance cooperation with the telecom sector, he added.

He affirmed that the ministry would put efforts to reduce taxes on the sector and other issues related to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the right of way (RoW) policy. “Digital world needs innovation in all fields including e-commerce, daily routine, without it, no one can compete with the rapidly growing needs of the market.”

The quality of services should also be enhanced with increasing numbers of mobile phones and broadband subscribers in the country, he emphasised.

Speaking on the occasion, Telenor’s head of Asia and executive vice president Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup extended their supports to the country’s digital journey, saying new technologies were imperative to bridge the digital and connectivity divide.

“Not only does this ensure sustainable long-term growth, but a future-ready inclusive society that meets the digital needs of people and businesses,” he said.

Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Wahab was of the view that connectivity is the backbone of advancing society, and stressed for steps to improve the quality of services in the sector.