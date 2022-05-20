MBBS results declared

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the results of the MBBS final professional annual examination on Thursday.
According to the notification, as many as 5488 candidates from 41 affiliated medical colleges across Punjab appeared in the exam out of which 5062 passed, while 391 were declared failed. The success rate was 92.83 percent. Girl students of Sialkot Medical College bagged the first three positions. Aiza Usman secured the first position with 1371/1500 marks. Amara Asif got the second and Mahlka Iqbal grabbed the third position scoring 1341 and 1328 marks respectively. Supplementary examinations will commence on July 04. Results can be viewed on the UHS website (www.uhs.edu.pk).
