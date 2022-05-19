Mushfiqur first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 Test runs

CHITTAGONG: Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to complete 5,000 Test runs on Wednesday when the hosts faced Sri Lanka in Chittagong.

Playing his 81st Test, the most for any player from Bangladesh, Mushfiqur resumed his innings on the fourth day of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 15 runs short of the milestone.

He achieved it when he nudged Asitha Fernando towards fine leg in the 16th over of the day for two runs.

The 35-year-old was however lucky to achieve the feat first.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal came close to it Tuesday when he struck 133 runs.

Tamim needed just 19 more to reach the 5,000-run mark.

However, he was forced to retire after the tea break on the third day with muscle cramps.

Mushfiqur made his Test debut in 2005, five years after Bangladesh were awarded Test status.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is also the first Bangladeshi to score a double hundred in Tests when he made 200, also against Sri Lanka, at Galle in 2013.