Nutrition stabilisation centre opened at Polyclinic

Islamabad : World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director EMRO, Dr Ahmed Salim Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala Wednesday inaugurated a Nutrition Stabilisation Centre at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) Maternal and Child Health Centre.

The nutrition stabilisation centre is providing specialised life-saving treatment and care to severely acute malnourished children with complications.

The WHO also donated four ambulances to District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate timely referral of patients from primary healthcare to specialised care.

Meanwhile, WHO Regional Director EMRO along with and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala also inaugurated Bhara Kahu refurbished Primary Healthcare Facility.

The Bhara Kahu Rural Health Centre is one of the 16 primary healthcare facilities in ICT using a WHO supported electronic data management system, enabling the availability of real-time data for planning and decision making.