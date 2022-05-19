Anti-corruption awareness drive held at girls’ college

Islamabad: Anti-corruption awareness campaign was held at IMCG(PG), F-7/4 here on Wednesday. Its main focus was to impart knowledge of corruption and its dire consequences to the students.

Following activities were carried out collectively throughout the two-day event, based on the theme of anti-corruption: Bilingual declamation competition, seminar with multiple learned speakers on the theme of corruption, followed by question and answer session between the students and the speakers, bilingual essay writing competition, bilingual skits, an inspiring song, wall chalking, poster competition, painting competition.

In her address, the chief guest, Qaisra Alvi, commended the Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, and her team on the organisation of the successful events.

There were two more prizes for the students. Azra Raza award of cash prize of Rs50,000 was given to the students excelling in Urdu literature by securing 4 CGPA in degree programme. Hamid Alvi award of cash prize of Rs10,000, was given to the students showing distinction in the first four semesters of BS.

At the end, the Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, presented the college crest to the chief guest.

Distinction

Rawalpindi: Mehr Yasir, daughter of Advocate Raja Yasir has secured top position in A-Level business category, says a press release.

Mehr Yasir, a student of the Westminster School won the first position in the business category of Cambridge Assessment Examinations and got the best Cambridge Learner Award. Cambridge Assessment A-Level Examinations were held in November 2021, in which students participated in various subjects.