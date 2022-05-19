General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to the Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations & meritorious services for the nation in the Investiture ceremony in Rawalpindi. Photo: Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that power, wealth and money could never be a compensation for martyrdom of the armed forces personnel.

He was addressing the GHQ Investiture ceremony, which was held at the General Headquarters here.

He said that neither any nation could pay for the sacrifices of Shuhada nor any wealth could be compensation for their sacrifices, adding that no privilege or assistance could be an alternative to the sacrifices of Shuhada. He conferred military awards on army personnel over their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services, rendered for the nation.

The army chief said Pakistan achieved successes against the menace of terrorism because of the sacrifices of Shuhada, Ghazis and their families. He said that the world community acknowledges that Pakistan Army was the only army which rooted out terrorism and also wonders if that success was possible.

"I used to tell the world that we achieved such a big success against terrorism which no other county can do because we have mothers and father, children and women who are always ready to sacrifice their sons, fathers and husbands for their motherland,” he said adding that he was confident that no power of the world could harm Pakistan till such mothers, fathers, wives and children are here.

The COAS said that it was due to the sacrifices of officers, JCOs and soldiers that we sleep in peace in our homes. "I assure families of Shuhada that we will not disappoint you," General Bajwa said.

He said that the real national heroes were the Shuhada and Ghazis, and the nations which forget their Shuhada and heroes cease to exist. "Now it is our responsibility to look after parents, families of Shuhada, which we have been doing and will continue to do so,” Gen Bajwa said. He said as the Holy Prophet (SAW) said in a Hadith that Almighty Allah grants Maghifrat to a Shaheed before the first drop of his blood falls on soil. "Not only that a Shaheed gets Maghifrat for himself but also opens doors of heaven for his family and his name also continues to shine in this world," he said.

He said it is the Pakistan Army which always comes to rescue of people across the country whether there are national calamities or Covid-19. "It is the Pakistan Army which reaches areas of floods, calamities and Covid-19 elsewhere in the country without waiting for my orders," he said.

The COAS said that troops of Pakistan Army were also serving the people of Balochistan, who were suffering from cholera, providing them safe drinking water without waiting for his orders. "We feel proud of serving our nation," he added.

Families of Shuhada also attended the ceremony. Forty-eight officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Seven officers, three junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 30 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

A large number of senior army officers and families of the awardees attended the ceremony. Moving scenes were witnessed at the GHQ auditorium, as the families remembered their loved-ones who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.