Two-day workshop held on trade facilitation

PESHAWAR: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade (ReMIT) programme held a two-day seminar on trade facilitation at a local hotel.

A press release said that ReMIT had initiated a series of seminars and workshops aimed at equipping the public sector Cross-Border Regulatory Agencies in Pakistan with a comprehensive knowledge of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) with a view to identify obstacles being faced by businesses in cross-border trade and to jointly devise a mechanism for their removal.

The training was implemented through a donation by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)/UK Aid.

Both public sector agencies and the private sector participated in it. There were a total of 31 participants, with 8 women from SMEs and start-ups. The training was conducted by trainers certified by UN ITC (International Trade Centre) Geneva.

The workshop focused on promoting adherence to Pakistan’s commitments under the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement in its true sense by the different government organisations and stakeholders.

The TFA, which sets minimal standards on simplification, modernisation and harmonisation of export, import and transit procedures and formalities, has thus become a priority area for the global trade system. For countries like Pakistan, TFA implementation may create new opportunities for promoting businesses that are operating in regional and international markets.

At the end of the event, the chief guest Ahmad Raza Khan, Chief Collector of Customs KP, distributed certificates amongst the participants of the workshop.