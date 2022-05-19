UET secures top THE ranking

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar has been ranked first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the SDG-17, “Partnerships for Goals” in the overall table.

For SDG-8, “Decent work for economic growth”, UET Peshawar tops in Pakistan under the “Engineering and Technology” table and second in the overall table in the fourth edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking, 2022.

THE is a British publication that provides global higher education coverage in which the standings of universities are based on the assessment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and universities’ performance in four broader areas including research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

THE Impact Rankings demonstrates a university’s commitment to deliver the UN SDGs, make it compulsory for member universities to have SDG-17 (Partnership for the Goals), for inclusion in the “overall” table.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the staff and faculty for securing the top place and said that developing meaningful partnerships with local industry, government and academia for the benefit of the society is the cornerstone of the university’s mission. He appreciated the efforts of ORIC and related offices for timely reporting on the impact rankings-2022.