Heatwave prevails

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met officials asked people to take precautionary measures.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave, in patches, was passing over western/upper parts of the country. They predicted that very hot weather was expected in most plain areas of the country.
However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region while gusty winds were also likely in central and southern districts of Punjab during the period.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Noorpur Thal, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Dir, Kakul, Balakot, Mirkhani and Babusar. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.7°C and minimum was 26.8°C.
LAHORE:The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Senior...
Lahore:The Easter dinner was hosted by All Neighbours International at the Embassy of Pakistan . Samuel Payara...
LAHORE:Embassy of Japan’s Counselor Ryuji Lwasaki-san has said that they are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic...
LAHORE:The Vice-Chancellor of GC University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has explained all his initiatives and...
LAHORE:SP Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti, who served in two police divisions of Lahore, is facing an enquiry for allegedly...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of MCom Part-I, MEd , MCom Part-II and...
Comments