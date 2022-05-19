Heatwave prevails

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met officials asked people to take precautionary measures.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave, in patches, was passing over western/upper parts of the country. They predicted that very hot weather was expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region while gusty winds were also likely in central and southern districts of Punjab during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Noorpur Thal, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Dir, Kakul, Balakot, Mirkhani and Babusar. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.7°C and minimum was 26.8°C.