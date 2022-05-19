French towns sweat in record May heat

PARIS: Several southern French towns sizzled in record high temperatures for May on Wednesday, while the month as whole is on track to be the hottest since records began, the national weather service said.
Towns such as Albi, Toulouse and Montelimar in southern France set records of between 33.4-33.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while areas on the west and northern coasts also logged unprecedented highs, Meteo-France said.
The country has been in the grip of an extraordinary warm spell for this time of year, with the last 37 days in a row featuring temperatures above the average. It was "highly probable" that May 2022 would be the hottest since records began, surpassing the previous high set in May 2011, Meteo-France said.
TEHRAN: Iran’s navy seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf and arrested its crew on suspicion of fuel smuggling, state...
PARIS: A French appeals court has confirmed that the cement giant Lafarge must face charges of complicity in crimes...
WASHINGTON: The World Bank announced on Wednesday an additional $12 billion in funding to mitigate the "devastating...
WASHINGTON: An increasing number of unidentified flying objects have been reported in the sky over the past 20 years,...
NEW DELHI: An Indian wrestler has been banned for life after punching a referee as tempers boiled over in a sweltering...
NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release of a man jailed over the assassination of former prime...
Comments