Lafarge loses latest appeal over crimes against humanity

PARIS: A French appeals court has confirmed that the cement giant Lafarge must face charges of complicity in crimes against humanity over alleged payoffs to Islamic State and other jihadist groups during Syria’s civil war, judicial sources told AFP on Wednesday.
Lafarge, now part of the Swiss building materials conglomerate Holcim, has acknowledged that it paid nearly 13 million euros ($13.7 million) to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014, long after other French firms had pulled out of the country.
The company contends that it had no responsiblity for the money winding up in the hands of terrorist groups, and in 2019 it won a court ruling that threw out the charge of complicity in crimes against humanity.
PARIS: Several southern French towns sizzled in record high temperatures for May on Wednesday, while the month as...
TEHRAN: Iran’s navy seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf and arrested its crew on suspicion of fuel smuggling, state...
WASHINGTON: The World Bank announced on Wednesday an additional $12 billion in funding to mitigate the "devastating...
WASHINGTON: An increasing number of unidentified flying objects have been reported in the sky over the past 20 years,...
NEW DELHI: An Indian wrestler has been banned for life after punching a referee as tempers boiled over in a sweltering...
NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Wednesday ordered the release of a man jailed over the assassination of former prime...
Comments