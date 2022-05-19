What is your manifesto?

We have had enough of mud-slinging and blame games over the last few months.
It is time for the electorate to start solidifying their opinions for voting in the next elections, and this can only be done if political parties come out with their manifestos. The mere intensity of slogans is not going to pay dividends since the electorate wishes to see the future road map,
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
