Work for the people

Pakistan is facing numerous problems ranging from crushing inflation to unbearable electric loadshedding. Unfortunately, our leaders are not working together for the sake of the nation. While the people suffer, these leaders rush to foreign countries for personal reasons. When they are out of power, they make tall claims of changing the destiny of the country through their experienced teams, but when they get power, they forget about the people. It seems that democracy in our country has been hijacked by a few families who have their relatives in different parties. No matter which party is in power, we see similar faces occupying important positions.

My househelp lives in a village in Attock. According to him, his village has run out of drinking water due to the hot weather. Villagers fetch water from other villages that are miles away, but, unfortunately, there is no government department that is willing to come to the rescue of these villagers.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad