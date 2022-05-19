Work for the people

Pakistan is facing numerous problems ranging from crushing inflation to unbearable electric loadshedding. Unfortunately, our leaders are not working together for the sake of the nation. While the people suffer, these leaders rush to foreign countries for personal reasons. When they are out of power, they make tall claims of changing the destiny of the country through their experienced teams, but when they get power, they forget about the people. It seems that democracy in our country has been hijacked by a few families who have their relatives in different parties. No matter which party is in power, we see similar faces occupying important positions.
My househelp lives in a village in Attock. According to him, his village has run out of drinking water due to the hot weather. Villagers fetch water from other villages that are miles away, but, unfortunately, there is no government department that is willing to come to the rescue of these villagers.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
Former prime minister Imran Khan should realize that his call for a march to Islamabad will cause irreparable damage...
The current water crisis in the country should be a wakeup call for many people who use water irresponsibly. Whatever...
Pakistan is in the grips of a severe economic crunch. The dollar is soaring high, and the Pakistani rupee is...
We have had enough of mud-slinging and blame games over the last few months.It is time for the electorate to start...
The PTI’s decision to freeze fuel prices till the next finance budget was an irresponsible one. Pakistan now faces...
Pakistan is facing yet another economic dilemma. The Pakistani rupee has been depreciating fast for the last few weeks...
Comments