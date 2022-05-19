KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has hosted a workshop on employee wellbeing at a workplace in collaboration with Pakistan’s Business Council’s (PBC) Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB), The News learnt on Wednesday.

The workshop focused on growing relevance of emotional wellbeing as a factor of employee wellbeing, EBM said.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of EBM Zeelaf Munir said focus on employee wellbeing could increase productivity as a result of a nourishing work environment as employees flourish and grow alongside a company.

The workshop was facilitated by the British Asian Trust, featuring experts supporting employee wellbeing mechanisms in the corporate sector.

Experts from Taskeen, Saaya health, and Synapse raised awareness of the supportive roles that could be played at an individual level, by line managers in supporting diverse teams, and the importance of the knowledge of mental first aid, EBM said.

Sanaa Ahmed of British Asian Trust was of the view that the work-life balance has changed with the advent of social media and technology. She highlighted need for realising when stress at work could be a positive driver and when it could lead to distress.