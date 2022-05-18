Sandstorm blankets Riyadh

RIYADH: A sandstorm engulfed Saudi Arabia’s capital and other regions of the desert kingdom on Tuesday, hampering visibility and slowing road traffic. A thick grey haze made iconic Riyadh buildings such as Kingdom Centre nearly impossible to see from more than a few hundred metres away, though there were no announced flight delays or cancellations. The kingdom’s meteorology centre forecast "surface dusty winds" in the country’s east and in Riyadh, "reducing horizontal sight", according to the official Saudi Press Agency.