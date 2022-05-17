IBA president Umer Kremlev to visit Pakistan in September

ISLAMABAD: Umer Kremlev, who was reelected as the President International Boxing Association (IBA) the other day, will tour Pakistan in September on special invitation of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).
Khalid Mehmood, president PBF, who attended the electoral college meeting held in Turkey the other day, confirmed on his arrival that Umer Kremlev will be touring Pakistan in September on special invitation of the PBF.
“One of the notable figures of sports world, Russian Umer Kremlev has accepted the invitation to tour Pakistan in September. He rates Pakistan as one of the leading countries and has shown special interest in boxing development in Pakistan. Umer has confirmed that he would be touring Pakistan along with other IBA Officials,” Khalid said. The PBF President along with secretary Col Nasir Tung held meetings with IBA officials during their stay in Turkey. “They look keen to help Pakistan boxing.”
PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal...
KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of...
LONDON: The Premier League title, a place in next season’s Champions League and the battle for survival are all...
LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they prepare...
Comments