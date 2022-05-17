IBA president Umer Kremlev to visit Pakistan in September

ISLAMABAD: Umer Kremlev, who was reelected as the President International Boxing Association (IBA) the other day, will tour Pakistan in September on special invitation of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).

Khalid Mehmood, president PBF, who attended the electoral college meeting held in Turkey the other day, confirmed on his arrival that Umer Kremlev will be touring Pakistan in September on special invitation of the PBF.

“One of the notable figures of sports world, Russian Umer Kremlev has accepted the invitation to tour Pakistan in September. He rates Pakistan as one of the leading countries and has shown special interest in boxing development in Pakistan. Umer has confirmed that he would be touring Pakistan along with other IBA Officials,” Khalid said. The PBF President along with secretary Col Nasir Tung held meetings with IBA officials during their stay in Turkey. “They look keen to help Pakistan boxing.”