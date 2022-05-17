Khan’s narrative

Imran Khan took the wrong path after having been ousted from power and has now intensified his verbal onslaught on his rivals. He has also threatened to lead a march to Islamabad. However, if Imran’s demands of early elections are met and the outcome of the elections is not in his favour, what will he do? One thinks that he will not accept any results that are against his party and continue to bully his rivals by holding rallies.

Only those who are divorced from national and global economic realities are trapped in Imran Khan’s anti-US and anti-corruption narratives. Even though huge public gatherings do not guarantee victory in elections, using street power peacefully for bringing political change in the country is a democratic process and is only justified when all other constitutional means are exhausted. Using street power against the month-old coalition government and creating hurdles through presidents and governors is against the constitution, democratic norms and wider national interests. There is still some time for Imran Khan to abandon his dangerous plan of marches and protests and let the sitting government deal with critical economic issues.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi