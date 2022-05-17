 
close
Tuesday May 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Man wounded

By Our Correspondent
May 17, 2022

A man was wounded in a firing incident in Paposh Nagar. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance where he was identified as 35-year-old Rameez Khan, son of Azmatullah. Police said the incident took place during a clash over unexplained reasons.

Comments