Cops performance reviewed

LAHORE:A review meeting was held, on Monday under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh to review progress of divisional SPs and arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs).

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, all SPs of Investigation and Operations Wing, SDPOs and police officers concerned attended the meeting. Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of SPs of both wings during the last two weeks. Kamyana directed all the senior police officers concerned to improve their performance for prevention and detection of Crime. "Crime prevention is impossible without the arrest of habitual and proclaimed offenders so police officers should focus on arresting targeted, proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders, involved in serious crimes, he said.

The CCPO said that SPs should adopt practical policing, move out in field and solve the problems of citizens by sitting with SHOs and investigation officers in police stations. He directed divisional SPs so as to strengthen the intelligence network against the drug dealers, gamblers and organised crime to prevent them from any illegal activity. Kamyana directed the SPs to strengthen their command for better supervision and to provide maximum relief to society further increasing the rate of challaning and recovery. He said that in order to curb incidents of theft and robbery senior officers must get technical support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's modern information system.

Umbrellas distributed: More than 100 umbrellas donated by University of Health Sciences (UHS) were distributed among the wardens of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) on Monday in order to battle the scorching heat and sweltering sun.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi initiated this move at an event held at Faisal Chowk. Vice-Chancellor UHS Prof Javed Akram, senior police officers of CTPL and a large number of traffic wardens were present on this occasion.

According to CCPO Lahore, the initiative aimed to give importance to the health of the traffic police personnel to save them from the dangers of heatstroke and dehydration. Kamyana said, "We have issued directives to all our traffic police officers out there to give due importance to their health, drink proper amounts of water and adopt precautionary measures in sizzling heat." In certain parts of the city, there are no areas with shade and therefore, umbrellas will be of great help,” Kamyana added. Traffic at some key areas require officers to bear the heat while managing traffic. "We cannot back off from work even in scorching heat, as many commuters violate traffic rules and create traffic blocks in the city if not supervised,” CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi concluded.

drivers hostel: Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam and the Chief Executive & Managing Director of an oil company, Waqar Siddiqui, inaugurated a trainees hostel at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Training College Sheikhupura with the capacity of 100 drivers. The Commandant Police Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan, CPO Training Nasim Shah, Shell Pakistan officials and NHMP officers were present at the ceremony.