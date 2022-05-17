Naib Tehsildar arrested for graft

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested two persons including a Naib Tehsildar on charges of corruption on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, Anti-Corruption foiled an attempt to grab government land illegally in Muzaffargarh and arrested accused Mahmood Ali. The accused person transferred 124 kanals of land in his name with the connivance of the staff of the revenue department. Mahmood Ali transferred 100 kanals of government land in Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh to his name in 2014 with the help of fake registry. The accused also transferred and registered the bogus and fictitious registry of 24 kanals of land in his name. A case was registered against the accused in Anti-Corruption Police Station Muzaffargarh. In another case, a Naib Tehsildar Raja Irshad Ahmed was arrested for preparing a fake mutation document. The accused with the connivance of Patwari of the area created a fake mutation document of three kanals and five marlas of private land situated in Faisalabad. At the complaint of citizen Noor Akbar, a case was registered against the accused in ACE Police Station, Faisalabad.