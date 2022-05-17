Flour, sugar prices to be cut: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said the government will provide relief to the masses, adding a decision has been made to reduce the price of flour and sugar.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, the CM said, “This relief is the right as my brethren are in difficulty,” he maintained and hoped that the special relief package would redress the difficulties of the common man.

A substantial relief would be given in prices to give genuine relief to the common man, he said and added that he was standing with the people. The relief package should be given final shape without delay as the 15 days have passed, he stressed and directed a foolproof monitoring mechanism. He asked the PITB to take a lead in this regard as a separate monitoring cell would be set up for the relief package.

JAIL REFORMS: Hamza Shehbaz in a meeting here on Monday reviewed jail reforms and directed a comprehensive roadmap for the welfare of the prisoners.

The CM directed that a comprehensive plan should also be chalked out for the welfare of the jail employees. I know how detainees spend their time as I have spent 22 months in jail, he added. The jail world is a different phenomenon where inhuman treatment is meted out to inmates because of obsolete jail system. There is no welfare for the prison staff either. I plan to immediately resolve the problems of jail employees and prisoners and the introduction of necessary reforms is the need of the hour, he stressed.

The CM directed for providing necessary medical equipment in jail hospitals, adding that ambulances should be available to transfer patients from jail hospitals to other hospitals. He also directed for starting shuttle service from the gate of Kot Lakhpat jail to the jail building for facilitating the visitors and added shuttle service should also start in such jails where there is a long distance from the gate to jail buildings. Similarly, the conditions of prisoners’ rooms should also be improved; he said and asked the officials to submit a line of action along with a timeline to improve the jail system.

Hamza Shehbaz has said the people of Gujrat have won his heart, adding that the passion of the party workers in Kotla Gujrat was worth watching in the scorching heat.

In a statement, the CM said that the Gujraties have bestowed honour on him and he cannot reciprocate the debt of their love. I would compensate for this debt by solving the problems of Gujrat; he said and added that the PMLN reigns over people's hearts.

Gujrat belongs to PMLN and would remain so, he maintained. The sea of people in Kotla Gujrat is enough to open the closed eyes of Imran Niazi, he said. The people of Gujrat have given their verdict that 'Conspiracy Khan' has no future. I also thank parliamentarians, my companion Atif Raza and workers, he added.

Meanwhile, the expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two girls in a road accident in Kot Lakhpat and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has sought a report from CCPO Lahore while directing legal action against the driver responsible for the accident and added that injured the children be provided with the best treatment facilities.

takes notice: Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape and murder of a girl in Faisalabad and directed that legal action be initiated against the accused while bringing them to a court of law. He has also directed to provide justice to the bereaved family.