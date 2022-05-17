Availability of essential commodities will be ensured’

Rawalpindi: As per the guidelines of Punjab Chief Secretary, the availability of essential commodities across the division on government notified rates will be ensured, said Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Saif Anwar Japa.

He said DC Counters should also be established at local level wherever possible in big stores, says a press release. Saif Anwar Jappa said, “Our aim is to provide relief to the people by promoting good governance. This requires all officers to be present in the field to review the ground realities and ensure implementation.”

He said that in some places there were complaints of magistrates who rather than themselves were sending staff for checking. He warned that strict action would be taken for such practices and directed that the assistant commissioners and magistrates should go to the field themselves. No negligence in this matter would be tolerated, he said.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner (General) Maleeha Khan, Director (Agriculture) Dr Sajjad, Assistant Director (Food) Zaman Khan and other concerned officers.