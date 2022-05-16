Three soldiers, three children martyred in Miranshah blast

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of Pakistan Army and three innocent children were martyred in a suicide blast near Miranshah in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The ISPR said that a suicide blast occurred in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Wazirstan. Resultantly, Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, age 33 years, resident of Pakpattan, Sepoy Uzair Asfar, age 21 years, resident of Haripur, Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, age 22 years, resident of Multan and three innocent children namely Ahmed Hassan, age 11 years, Ahsan, age 8 years and Anum, age 4 years, embraced martyrdom. Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out suicide bomber and his handlers and facilitators.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while condemning the suicide blast in North Waziristan, said that masterminds of the attack will be punished. In a statement, he expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six persons, including three security personnel and three innocent children.

The prime minister also expressed sympathy with families of the martyrs and paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers. Shehbaz Sharif said killers of innocent children are enemies of both Islam and humanity. He said great sacrifices of the Armed Forces are a golden chapter of country's history and the entire nation is proud of its martyrs. The prime minister said courage and martyrdom are the glorious tradition of Army. He also prayed for higher ranks of the martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the suicide blast in North Waziristan. In a statement, she said miscreants want to destabilise law and order in the country. She said such cowardly acts cannot discourage us.