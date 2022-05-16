KP artist gets global recognition for third time

PESHAWAR: Noted multimedia artist and art-teacher, Pir Hamid Kheshgi has done a hat-trick after an art association in Italy selected one of his paintings for biannual water colour contest in a group exhibition.

Talking to The News, he said that an Italy -based art organization picked out one of his art-pieces for the third time for a group exhibition where paintings of noted artists from across the world were also put on display.

“The art organization had selected my art-piece in 2017 and then in 2019 and recently picked out another for the third time in watercolor painting contest. For me, it is a great global recognition, and I believe that in this way our cultural diversity will reach out to world art-fans,” he said.

The painting that found place in the world group exhibition was in fact an art-piece featuring a hut located in the middle of green village fields while the previous art-works too were related to the rural landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said he wanted to show the beauty of local culture to the world through paintings featuring typical village life and also the sights and sounds of lush green fields, high mountain peaks and gushing water rills.

About future plans, he told he would build an art gallery at the university where he would educate his students on illustrations and animations while using modern technology. Pir Hamid currently teaches at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, and is recipient of more than a dozen awards and certificates from national and international art organizations.