Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five drug pushers, the police spokesman said. Race Course police arrested Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered 210-gram of charas from him. City Police arrested M Rafiq and recovered 116-gram of charas from him. Ganjmandi police arrested Ramzan and recovered 300-gram of hashish from him. Mandra police arrested Hasibullah and recovered 120-gram of charas from his custody. Rawat Police arrested Khalid besides recovering 220-gram of hashish from him.