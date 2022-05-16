Badar appointed social media focal person to Punjab CM

LAHORE:Badar Shahbaz was appointed as a focal person to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on an honorary basis Sunday.According to a notification issued by the CM’s Office Punjab, Badar Shahbaz will also assist the official spokespersons of the chief minister.Taking to Twitter, Badar Shahbaz thanked Hamza Shehbaz for giving him the chance to restructure the social media platform.“I’m honoured to be named as Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s Social Media Focal Person,” he wrote.The operations of social media will be redesigned to be more contemporary, he said, adding that his top priority will be combating misinformation and ensuring freedom of speech on online platforms.“The office will serve as a link between the CM’s office and the general public,” he said, adding that he will use digital media to make the public’s voice heard. An online monitoring system for complaints and inquiries about various topics will be established soon, he vowed.