'Marshals' showrunner reveals if Kayce and Beth will cross paths in 'Yellowstone' spinoff

'Marshals' showrunner reveals whether Beth will make appearance in Kayce-led show

Marshals showrunner Spencer Hudnut is revealing whether a crossover between Yellowstone sequels Marshals and Dutton Ranch is likely.

Dutton siblings Kayce (Luke Grimes) and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) went their separate ways in the end of Yellowstone. Marshals will follow Kayce’s bid to join the U.S. Marshals whereas Duutton Ranch will see Beth and her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) move to Dillon and start a new life and ranch.

Marshals is about to premiere on March 1 and Dutton Ranch is set to premiere this year. Both shows are set in present times. So how likely is it that the siblings may cross paths again?

"If something happens, that would be great," Hudnut told Entertainment Weekly. "But I think both shows are sort of forging their own paths right now."

"The shows kind of exist in the same universe. If Kayce, Rip, and Beth reunited at some point, I'm sure everybody would like it. It's one of those things where we'll see what happens down the road," he explained.

"Chad [Feehan], who runs Dutton Ranch, is in a bungalow right across the way from me, so we often bump into each other in the parking lot," Hudnut shared. "We did have communication a couple times about, 'I'm doing this thing, are you doing this thing?'"

He also explained that Marshals won’t go into the specifics of Beth and Rip's life, adding, "We'll see if Kayce gets to see his sister again."