Andrew ready to fight back: 'He's very vengeful'

The insiders have claimed that former Duke of York Andrew is saying “he’s ready to fight back,” however, his priority right now is staying out of jail.

Speaking to the Heat World, the sources close to the King Charles younger brother has claimed that "He will be forced to talk to authorities, and he’s saying that when he does, he will share as much dirt as he can, on everyone. His priority right now is staying out of jail, but he’s saying the time will come when he has his say and he’s preparing for that day.”

Moreover, the insiders said Andrew is ‘documenting’ everything, saving messages, jotting down names, dates, what was said, who was where.

“He’s convinced he can clear his name, or at the very least take a lot of other people down with him,” the spy added.

The sources further warned to make matters worse, if Andrew does end up with a prison sentence, he could follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps and release his own explosive memoir from jail.

The outlet, citing the sources, further reported Andrew keeps talking about how he’s done protecting people that he’s going to leave the world stunned when he tells his side of things.

“So it does seem like a book will eventually happen too. He’s the type that would write it from a jail cell, he’s very vengeful.’

Andrew could also use a tell-all as to ‘expose’ anyone he feels has betrayed him, the close confidant added.

About King Charles, who releases a statement following Andrew arrest, the former Duke believes his brother’s actions feel like a ‘profound betrayal’.