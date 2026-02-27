Prince William fears for Andrew's mental health

Prince William is reportedly concerned about his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's mental health.

While the Prince of Wales has reportedly been the driving force behind King Charles' decision against his brother Andrew, royal commentators believe that William is concerned about his uncle's health.

However, they noted that the future King's concern is personal rather than political. Phil Dampier told Hello! Magazine, "It's often said that William is very much the driving force, or certainly encouraging the King to act decisively, where Andrew has been concerned behind the scenes. First of all, saying he should have been stripped of his titles and chucked out of Royal Lodge."

"But I think on a human level, he will be very concerned for his uncle's mental well-being," he added.

Phil went on to note that "he may feel that he's done wrong and brought it on himself, but he will still be mindful of the effect all this is having on the King and his health."

"William's taken a great interest in mental health, as shown by his radio appearance the other day. He's got a relationship with his uncle, and he's always got on well with Beatrice and Eugenie. He will be hoping by the time he comes to the throne, this Andrew thing will have been resolved," the expert added.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest recently. Following his uncle's arrest, Prince William made appearance at the BAFTAs award alongside wife Kate Middleton.

During their appearance, the Prince of Wales admitted that he's "not in a very calm state" at the moment.