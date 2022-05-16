Nothing to show

The pre-2018 slogans of the PTI proved to be hollow when the party formed its government, which resulted in a total failure. The present scenario is quite different from that in 2018. The people of Pakistan have observed the PTI’s four-year-long performance. Why will they vote for the PTI in the next general elections after having witnessed high levels of unemployment, hunger and inflation during the PTI’s rule? Those who are attending Imran Khan’s jalsas are naive enough to believe in his statements. The PTI needs to pay attention to its weaknesses and fix itself for better results in the next elections.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad