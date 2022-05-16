Australia PM makes final push for re-election

Sydney: Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election campaign Sunday, admitting "not everything went to plan" during the country’s pandemic response.

At an official launch of his party’s election campaign ahead of the May 21 vote, conservative Scott Morrison acknowledged missteps during the crisis but declared "Australia has prevailed" In reality, the election campaign has been underway for months -- if not years -- but the event offered Morrison a chance to rally the party base and appeal to voters who appear set to boot him out after three tumultuous years in office. According to the latest opinion polls, the centre-left Labor party, led by Anthony Albanese is expected to win Saturday’s vote.