Monday May 16, 2022
North Korea deaths

By AFP
May 16, 2022

Seoul: North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from "fever", days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns. The outbreak, which leader Kim Jong Un has said is causing "great upheaval", leaves a country with one of the world’s worst healthcare systems on the edge of potential disaster.

