Bilawal at the condolence reference held the Foreign Office in Islamabad on May 14, 2022. Photo: Twitter/ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said that the whole Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the affected Chinese families. He pledged that those behind the Karachi University attack will not be forgiven.

The foreign minister was speaking at a condolence reference held at the Foreign Office for the Chinese nationals who were killed in a suicide attack last month at the KU's Confucius Institute.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a car explosion on the premises of the University of Karachi. Saturday's FO event was held a couple of days after Bilawal Bhutto's first meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in which focus was on the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

"We will not forgive the enemies of Pak-China friendship," the foreign minister said while speaking at the memorial service for victims of the Karachi terrorist attack.

"The attack was carried out in the name of Baloch people's rights. The Chinese are our guests and we will provide them all assistance."

The foreign minister said that no one can accept in Pakistan that the guests are targeted in a terrorist attack as we ourselves passed through this.

The foreign minister stressed that the people of Pakistan were killed in the name of religion, and noted that all the provinces had witnessed terrorism first-hand.



Bilawal said the attack was not only on the Chinese teachers, but it was an assault on Pakistan-China's all-weather friendship, which has always overcome challenges.

"Everyone is aware that our relationship with China is not limited to state-to-state, but it expands to people-to-people," the foreign minister said.

The PPP chairman added that in the past, people were targeted in the name of religion, but Pakistan has to face such terrorists again, and it will emerge victorious from this test.

The foreign minister said that Pakistanis will never tolerate terrorist attacks on their guests and vowed to give an exemplary punishment to the perpetrators. "The sacrifice of Chinese and Pakistani people will not go into vain," he added.

Asim Yasin adds: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, separately chairing a virtual meeting of the federal ministers belonging to PPP and Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, said that Imran Khan has wreaked havoc on the country's economy but the people will have to be given relief in any case.

Bilawal was briefed on the performance by PPP ministers and future plans of the ministers regarding public welfare.

The PPP chairman directed the ministers party's politics is to serve people and there should be no negligence in solving the problems of people.

He also directed the ministers to maintain the common man's access to them and their offices. "The immediate solution to the problems of the people is possible only when you have a strong connection with the common man," he said.