Last rites of Chinese victims of suicide attack performed

The last rites of three Chinese nationals who were killed in the April 26 suicide attack at the University of Karachi (KU) were performed on Monday at the Hindu Cremation Ground in Old Golimar.

Strict security measures were taken as the bodies of the three Chinese nationals — KU Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping and teachers Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai — were shifted to the crematorium within the limits of the Pak Colony police station from the Chhipa morgue.

Besides the Chinese consul general and other officials of the consulate, the last rites were attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Rangers director general, inspector general of police, Karachi additional IG and South deputy commissioner.

Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon was also present on the occasion. “Strict security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident with inner and outer cordon,” Pak Colony DSP Naeem Khan told The News. “The cremation began at around 11:45am and ended in around half an hour.”

Four people, who included the three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, were killed while as many others, including a Chinese national and a Rangers personnel, were injured in a suicide attack outside the KU’s Confucius Institute on April 26.

A van carrying the Chinese staff members was about to enter the Confucius Institute when a female suicide bomber, who was later identified as Shari Baloch, a member of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, exploded herself adjacent to the vehicle.

Later, CCTV footage revealed that the suicide bomber had also tried to explode herself a day earlier at the same location but failed.