IHC for action against Geert Wilder’s blasphemous tweets

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take measures against blasphemous tweets of Geert Wilder to protect the religious emotions of Muslims.

IHC Judge Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, in his four-page order on a petition filed by the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat, said the IT Ministry could present the matter to the federal cabinet for an appropriate action on the matter.

The court also directed the government to ensure implementation of its judgment on uploading of blasphemous contents on social media.

The court said the petitioner had raised a matter of public interest as Geert Wilders had been continuously doing blasphemous tweets.

The IT Ministry and PTA should take appropriate steps in that regard, he said. The court said it was the responsibility of PTA to view the matter itself as the regulator.