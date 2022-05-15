Tribute paid to educationist Prof Deedar

By Our correspondent

Islamabad: Educationists paid tribute to Prof Deedar Ali Baloch, vice-principal of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, over his contributions to the cause of modern education over the years.

The college held a special ceremony in its auditorium in honour of Prof Deedar on his retirement after the attainment of the age of superannuation.

He joined the federal education department in 1987 as a statistics lecturer and retired as an associate professor.

The event, which was held to highlight and acknowledge the services of Prof Deedar for modern education, had educationists, teaching and non-teaching staff, principals of various colleges and office-bearers of the Federal Government College Teachers Association in large numbers.

FGCTA, H-9 College, president Professor Tahir Bhatti commended the educational and community services of Prof Deedar, while FGCTA central body senior vice-president Prof Farhan Azam extended best wishes to him after the completion of a successful career.