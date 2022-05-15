Jacobs to make 100m return on home turf

ROME: Olympic 100 metre champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will make his long-awaited return to the distance next week when he races at a meeting in Savona, organisers announced on Saturday.
In a statement organisers said that Jacobs had made a decision “from the heart” to race at the event on the Italian Riviera, where last year he recorded his first ever time under 10 seconds.
Also taking part in the race will be two of Jacobs’ teammates from Italy’s stunning 100m relay triumph in Japan, Lorenzo Patta and Fausto Desalu.
