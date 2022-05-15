Pirkoh is a small residential place located in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti area that has been suffering from a shortage of pure drinking water for several weeks. The situation has now taken a worse turn, resulting in a cholera outbreak. Twenty-one people have lost their lives so far. The area also faces the problem of insufficient health facilities. As a result, it has become impossible to contain the spread of the disease.

The government must provide healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan. Access to quality healthcare is one of the fundamental rights of the people. The authorities concerned must also take strict action to provide pure drinking water across the province.

Alia Asad Ullah

Turbat