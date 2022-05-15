Pirkoh is a small residential place located in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti area that has been suffering from a shortage of pure drinking water for several weeks. The situation has now taken a worse turn, resulting in a cholera outbreak. Twenty-one people have lost their lives so far. The area also faces the problem of insufficient health facilities. As a result, it has become impossible to contain the spread of the disease.
The government must provide healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan. Access to quality healthcare is one of the fundamental rights of the people. The authorities concerned must also take strict action to provide pure drinking water across the province.
Alia Asad Ullah
Turbat
This refers to the editorial ‘Karachi attack’ . It has talked about the return of terrorist attacks by certain...
It was a good initiative by the incumbent government to highlight that a few gifts that were deposited in the...
Sindh is facing a water crisis. Environmental experts have warned that the province may run out of water completely if...
Pakistan is a country with a high unemployment rate. This is due to lack of education and rampant poverty....
Ever since India abolished Kashmir’s special constitutional status in August 2019, trade ties between India and...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Dismissals and revelations’ . After his ouster from the PM office, Imran Khan has...
Comments