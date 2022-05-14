Rescue 1122 organises training for students

MANSEHRA: The Rescue 1122 has imparted training to the students and teachers of Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences on Friday.

“We have been imparting trainings and holding practical sessions of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and fracture with students and teachers to ensure that they could better deal with the situation following the fire eruption,” Saima Bibi, the technical expert of the Rescue 1122 department, told the session.

The session was attended among others by the director operations HHIRS Dr Bahadar Shah, principal Dr Karamatullah, students and faculty members.

The teachers and students were indulged in the hands-on-training in basic life support and fire safety.

“You have to maintain your senses under control in such a situation where the fire has erupted suddenly and engulfed the entire area and start rescuing your class fellows and colleagues feeble in facing an environment,” Bibi said.

The management and students lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 for organizing the training.