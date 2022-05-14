Need for more associate degree programmes stressed

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed the Higher Education Commission to encourage universities to introduce more and more associate degree programmes to meet the growing market demand for educated and skilled professionals.

He was speaking during a briefing on the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here. The president underlined the need for enhanced collaborations among universities and the industrial sector to meet the requirements of the market.

He said universities were required to introduce and promote online and hybrid modes of learning to impart in-demand skills to their graduates.