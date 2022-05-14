Crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its campaign against smoke emitting vehicles for purpose of environmental protection

Mobile squads of ITP have been formed to implement the campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads would patrol in various areas and fine those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP is also working against smoke-emitting vehicles and special squads would work to check environmental pollution. He said that the purpose of this campaign is not to take punitive measures against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law-abiding.

He said ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from noise or other environmental pollution.