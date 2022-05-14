There is absolutely no justification for PM Shehbaz Sharif and his team to go to London and consult Nawaz Sharif about various issues. It is not just bad optics, but it also gives serious cause for concern for those who think that Shehbaz Sharif is more competent and qualified to handle the country than Imran Khan. PM Shehbaz heads a coalition government and has come to power constitutionally. The people’s confidence in the coalition government is shaken by such bad optics. If any advice is needed, it can be sought through highly secure modes of electronic communications.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore